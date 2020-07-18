Check out the HIDDEN TALENT of Juhi Chawla

MUMBAI : Right from her very first movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak with Aamir Khan, actress Juhi Chawla showed her magic with her amazing acting skills and her sweet smile which made the entire nation her fan. And later we witnessed the different shades of the actress over the years. The actress was appreciated for movies like Daraar, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Darr, Bol Radha Bol, among others.

Till today the work of the actress makes her fans talk about her as she has worked in some of the finest movies.

The fans have now shared a wonderful throwback video of the actress where she can be seen showing a hidden talent of hers. Well, it’s her singing skills.

Check out the video below:

As we see in this throwback video, the actress showed her hidden talent of singing. Listening to her sweet voice, Sushmita Sen, who was sitting in the audience, was shocked and encouraged the actress by giving her loud applause.

Well, this is indeed a hidden talent of the actress and no doubt we all love the actress and looking forward to many more versatile roles coming from her.

On the work front, Juhi Chawla was last seen in the movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

