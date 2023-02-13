Check out the inside glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding party

MUMBAI: Currently, all the buzz in the town is on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. We have seen many pictures and videos floating all over the internet that show some big names attending the party of this beautiful couple.

Rohit Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Raj and DK, Indra Kumar, and many others were seen attending the grand wedding bash of the beautiful couple.

Not just the Bollywood guests, but Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also looking extremely beautiful, and fans are not able to stay calm but are showering lots of love towards this beautiful couple.

Having said that, fans were looking forward to seeing more details about the celebration and inside details. Today let us take a look at some of the inside glimpses of the grand reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Each and every picture is showing some great moments that are being enjoyed by the beautiful couple and their Bollywood friends.

It is a treat to watch these beautiful glimpses from inside the party and we look forward to seeing some more amazing pictures and videos.

What are your views on this beautiful couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, and these inside glimpses of their wedding Bash? Do let us know in the comments section below.

