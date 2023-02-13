Check out the inside glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding party

From Bhumi Pednekar sharing a picture with the beautiful couple, to Manish Malhotra posing with them, check out some of the amazing inside pictures of Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding reception.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 16:18
movie_image: 
Check out the inside glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding party

MUMBAI: Currently, all the buzz in the town is on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. We have seen many pictures and videos floating all over the internet that show some big names attending the party of this beautiful couple.

Rohit Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Raj and DK, Indra Kumar, and many others were seen attending the grand wedding bash of the beautiful couple.

Not just the Bollywood guests, but Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also looking extremely beautiful, and fans are not able to stay calm but are showering lots of love towards this beautiful couple.

Having said that, fans were looking forward to seeing more details about the celebration and inside details. Today let us take a look at some of the inside glimpses of the grand reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

also read (Vivek Oberoi, Rashi Khanna, Raj and DK, and others arrive at Sid-Kiara’s wedding bash)

Each and every picture is showing some great moments that are being enjoyed by the beautiful couple and their Bollywood friends.

It is a treat to watch these beautiful glimpses from inside the party and we look forward to seeing some more amazing pictures and videos.

What are your views on this beautiful couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, and these inside glimpses of their wedding Bash? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also read - (Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Wedding: Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Anees Bazmee and more arrive for the wedding bash)

Sidharth Malhotra KIARA ADVANI WEDDING SIDHARTH MALHOTRA AND KIARA ADVANI WEDDING Karan Johar BOLLYWOOD WEDDING BOLLYWOOD SHAADI BOLLYWOOD MARRIAGE Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 16:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s next
MUMBAI:This year, we will get to watch many fresh pairings on the big screens and one of them is Vicky Kaushal and...
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s next
MUMBAI:This year, we will get to watch many fresh pairings on the big screens and one of them is Vicky Kaushal and...
MasterChef India Season 7 : Aruna Vijay, Kamaldeep Kaur and Gurkirat miscommunication in the blind relay task leads them to the danger zone
MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as...
Here are the things we can expect from the season 2 of Farzi
MUMBAI :The current talk of the town is the Shahid Kapoor's digital debut with Amazon Prime video with the web series...
Sunny Leone takes to Instagram to post adorable family photo on twin boys Noah and Asher’s birthday
MUMBAI:Well-known actress Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable family photo on her twins –...
Recent Stories
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s next
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s next

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s next
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s next
Sunny Leone takes to Instagram to post adorable family photo on twin boys Noah and Asher’s birthday
Sunny Leone takes to Instagram to post adorable family photo on twin boys Noah and Asher’s birthday
Guneet Sharma on actors he wants to work with, “My list will start with Shah Rukh Khan sir, then Salman sir and Akshay Kumar sir
Guneet Sharma on actors he wants to work with, “My list will start with Shah Rukh Khan sir, then Salman sir and Akshay Kumar sir” – Exclusive
Veteran actress Zeenat Aman joins Instagram; posts casual photo with an anecdote on being the ‘only woman on a set’ in the 70’s
Veteran actress Zeenat Aman joins Instagram; posts casual photo with an anecdote on being the ‘only woman on a set’ in the 70’s
Have you watched Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji dancing to the trending Instagram reel song Tum Tum?
Have you watched Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji dancing to the trending Instagram reel song Tum Tum?
Exclusive! Amit Sinha roped in for Oye Bhootni Ke directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav
Exclusive! Amit Sinha roped in for Oye Bhootni Ke directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav