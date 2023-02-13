Check out the inside glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding party

From Bhumi Pednekar dropping a picture with the beautiful couple to Manish Malhotra posing with them, check out some of the amazing inside pictures of wedding party of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
movie_image: 
Check out the inside glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding party

MUMBAI: No doubt the current buzz of the town is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding and we can see many pictures and videos which floating all over the internet which shows that some big names were attending the wedding reception party of this beautiful couple.

From Rohit Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar to Raj and DK, Indra Kumar and many others were seen attending the grand wedding Bash of the beautiful couple.

No doubt not only the Bollywood guest but also our beautiful couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were looking supremely beautifull and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards this beautiful couple.

Having said that the fans were looking forward to see more in detail about the wedding part and inside details, and today let us have look at the inside glimpses of the Grand wedding celebration of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

also read (Vivek Oberoi, Rashi Khanna, Raj and DK, and others arrive at Sid-Kiara’s wedding bash)

No doubt every picture define and describe the some of their great moments which are enjoyed not only by the beautiful couple but also by their Bollywood friends.

It is a treat to watch this beautiful glimpses of the inside party pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and we look forward to see some more amazing pictures and videos.

What are your your views on this beautiful couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and these inside glimpses of their  wedding Bash, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read - (Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Wedding: Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Anees Bazmee and more arrive for the wedding bash)

