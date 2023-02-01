Check out the inside pictures of Nysa Devgan's new year celebration

MUMBAI :Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn, has been grabbing everyone’s attention recently for her amazing pictures and posts at various parties and events with other celebrities as well. She has been blessing the internet over time with her hot and sizzling pictures.

With her sizzling hot looks, Nysa Devgan has created a strong fanbase for herself who always look forward to her upcoming pictures and posts.

We won't be wrong in saying that it is always a treat to watch Nysa Devgan as she defines hotness in her pictures. The star kid’s recent pictures from her new year celebration is attracting the eyeballs of the fans all over the internet.

Pictures here

Nysa Devgan is looking extremely hot in these pictures as she welcomes in the new year with her friends in Dubai. She is definitely having the best time of her life. These pictures of the star kid are setting the internet on fire.

It is such a treat to watch Nysa Devgan in such pictures, and we look forward to seeing some more amazing pictures coming from the actress in the upcoming days.

Do you want to see Nysa Devgan making her Bollywood debut? Do let us know in the comment section below.

