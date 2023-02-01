Check out the inside pictures of Nysa Devgan's new year celebration

Nysa Devgan is having the best time of her life as she welcomed the new year with a bang. Check out the inside pictures.  
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn, has been grabbing everyone’s attention recently for her amazing pictures and posts at various parties and events with other celebrities as well. She has been blessing the internet over time with her hot and sizzling pictures.
With her sizzling hot looks, Nysa Devgan has created a strong fanbase for herself who always look forward to her upcoming pictures and posts.
We won't be wrong in saying that it is always a treat to watch Nysa Devgan as she defines hotness in her pictures. The star kid’s recent pictures from her new year celebration is attracting the eyeballs of the fans all over the internet.

Pictures here 

Nysa Devgan is looking extremely hot in these pictures as she welcomes in the new year with her friends in Dubai. She is definitely having the best time of her life. These pictures of the star kid are setting the internet on fire.

It is such a treat to watch Nysa Devgan in such pictures, and we look forward to seeing some more amazing pictures coming from the actress in the upcoming days.

Do you want to see Nysa Devgan making her Bollywood debut? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Disha Patani gets trolled for this latest video, netizens speculate live-in relationship of the actress
It's once again a remake for David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan; will this work after the failure of Coolie No 1?
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Anjali aka Sana Saeed announces engagement to Boyfriend Csaba Wagner, shows off her stunning ring
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Salaar, Pushpa 2, and more; South biggies to look forward to in 2023
New onscreen jodis moviegoers are excited to watch in 2023 