Check out the Insides of Nysa Devgn’s New Year vacation

MUMBAI : Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling pictures all over the internet, no doubt she is one of the most loved and followed starkid we have in B Town and she has created a strong fan base for herself who always looks forward to the pictures, posts and videos of the starkid.

Recently Nysa Devgn has attracted the eyeballs with her sizzling look from Christmas and the pictures and videos were floating all over the internet, indeed she was looking supremely hot and now she is attracting the eyeballs of the fans with her new year celebration pictures and videos.

As we all know, Nysa Devgn went to Dubai with her friends for her new celebration and now the pictures of her celebration are creating a strong buzz all over the internet.

Indeed she is looking refreshing and hot and she definitely knows how to have fun and give some major party goals, Nysa Devgn is having the best time of her life enjoying with her besties and the fans are not keeping but are showering all the love towards the starkid.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the starkid Nysa Devgn in such posts and sizzling pictures and we look forward to see some more amazing posts coming from the side of Nysa Devgn from her new year celebration.

What are your views on Nysa Devgn and these pictures of her, do let us know in the comment section below.

