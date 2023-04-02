Check out the interesting answer that Shah Rukh Khan gives to a fan who asks him for Rs. 1 crore on his recent #AskSRK session on Twitter, and more

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was released last week on the 25th of January, and since then it has been breaking records both domestically and internationally as well. Now reeling from the success of the film, King Khan hosted an #AskSRK session on his Twitter account where he answered many of his fans' burning questions regarding him and the movie as well.

Fans did not waste a moment and took to the comments section to ask their questions, and some of them had some very interesting questions regarding the movie. One fan asked the superstar that he has watched the movie 5 times already, and since the movie has made around Rs. 700 crores, could he give him Rs. 1 crore from that amount. To this the star replied, “Bhai itna rate of return nahi milta not even on share market. See it a few more times then let’s see…ha ha.” Check out the tweet:

Bhai itna rate of return nahi milta not even on share market. See it a few times more then let’s see…ha ha #Pathaan https://t.co/HUOh4sTKWY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

He even replied to a fan who doubted the box office collections of the movie. His reply was really hilarious and fans could not stop laughing. Check it here:

5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs….2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai?? https://t.co/P2zXqTFmdH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Check out some more hilarious questions and answers from the session on Twitter. Check it out:

Still feeling it bro….so much to feel na! #Pathaan https://t.co/tYbMXufPtH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

I liked the film a lot but didn’t know it will be loved so much….all because of Adi and Sids belief and vision. #Pathaan https://t.co/zz6ykGzEoq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Deepika and me trying to open the locker professionally. We dropped everything and goofed up every move…including losing the lock and key during the jump!!! https://t.co/iroaQc1pxV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

I don’t know after dropping him I went straight for a shampoo…remember. #Pathaan https://t.co/w9veMY1oTG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

The movie ‘Pathaan’ broke many records across the world and is the first time that the three of them – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham have been seen together on the big screen. This movie was directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, and it marks SRK’s return to the big screen after 4 years. The superstar will next be seen in Atlee’s next action film, ‘Jawan’. Much later this year, he will star in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the female leads.

