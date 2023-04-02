Check out the interesting answer that Shah Rukh Khan gives to a fan who asks him for Rs. 1 crore on his recent #AskSRK session on Twitter, and more

Today, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle to host an #AskSRK session with his fans, who have been waiting to ask the star their burning questions. Check out some of the tweets.
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was released last week on the 25th of January, and since then it has been breaking records both domestically and internationally as well. Now reeling from the success of the film, King Khan hosted an #AskSRK session on his Twitter account where he answered many of his fans' burning questions regarding him and the movie as well.

Fans did not waste a moment and took to the comments section to ask their questions, and some of them had some very interesting questions regarding the movie. One fan asked the superstar that he has watched the movie 5 times already, and since the movie has made around Rs. 700 crores, could he give him Rs. 1 crore from that amount. To this the star replied, “Bhai itna rate of return nahi milta not even on share market. See it a few more times then let’s see…ha ha.” Check out the tweet:

He even replied to a fan who doubted the box office collections of the movie. His reply was really hilarious and fans could not stop laughing. Check it here:

Check out some more hilarious questions and answers from the session on Twitter. Check it out:

 

 

The movie ‘Pathaan’ broke many records across the world and is the first time that the three of them – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham have been seen together on the big screen. This movie was directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, and it marks SRK’s return to the big screen after 4 years. The superstar will next be seen in Atlee’s next action film, ‘Jawan’. Much later this year, he will star in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the female leads.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credits : The Indian Express / India Today

