Check out the latest video of Jamie Lever imitating Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI: Talented and versatile actor Johnny Lever has entertained us over the years with his amazing comic timing in movies. Now, seeing his super talented daughter Jamie Lever do the same is amazing.

Jamie is an standup comedian, and we have seen her talent in movies like Kis kis Ko Pyaar Karoon and Housefull 4. She had us ROFL!

Recently, the actress, whom we have seen imitating celebs before, was seen mimicking Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan from the movie K3G.

Have a look.

Jamie is no doubt an amazing actress, and her expressions are unbelievable. She nails it this time too.

This video of the star is going viral on social media, and fans are loving it.

