Check out the list of actor’s sons who ventured into Direction

MUMBAI: Here is the list of Bollywood actors whose sons are into direction

Over the time we have seen several fathers and sons duo, from David Dhawan as the director and son Varun Dhawan as the actor, we have seen it all, but do you there are actors who were into acting but their children chose not acting but direction.

So here we are with the list of actor’s sons who are into Direction:

1. Rohit Shetty

The mass director Rohit Shetty, known for his movies like Golmaal series, Simmba, Singham and others is the son of Muddu Babu Shetty or Mudhu Balwant Shetty aka M. B. Shetty, he was known as Shetty was an Indian stuntman and action choreographer and actor in 1970s Hindi cinema. He had a towering personality with a bald head, often cast as the villain brought down by heroes half his size.

2. Sunny Deol

One of the versatile actors of Bollywood is Sunny Deol, the actor was very accepted by the fans in acting and in direction too, son superstar Dharmenra, Sunny Paaji has directed movies like, Dillagi, Ghayal once again, and recently Pal Pal il Ke Paas launching his son Karan Deol

3. Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma the actress known for her movies like, Wake Up Si, Ek Thi Daayan, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and others, was very accepted in direction too, her mother, Aparna Sen is an Indian film director, screenwriter and actress who is known for her work in Bengali cinema. She has received multiple awards, including nine National Film Awards and a Padma Shri. Konkona Sen Sharma tried her direction in projects Naamkoron, the Bengali short film and in the movie, A Death in the Gunj in 2017.

4. Kunal Kapoor

Kunal Kapoor, son of superstar, Shashi Kapoor the third and youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor. He made his strong mark in Bollywood with his amazing acting skills, and his son, Kunal Kapoor who has tried his hand in acting and also in Direction, In 1987, he stopped acting after Trikal to set up his own company, Adfilm-Valas, to produce and direct television commercials.

5. Farah Khan and Sajid

Bollywood dancer and choreographer Farah Khan and her brother Sajid Khan are the children of Kamran Khan, the actor who gave movies like, Chori Chori (1972), Ilzam (1970), Muqabla (1970) and others, his children Farah Khan and Sajid Khan as we all know are the well known directors of generation, Farah Khan as director has given movies like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, Tees Maar Khan, Happy New Year, whereas Sajid Khan has given, Himmatwala, Humshakals, Heyy Babby.

Well, this is the list of actor’s sons who are into Direction, who's your favourite director from the list? Do comment below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

