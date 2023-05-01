Check out the list of actors who made their debut and were big time flop in the year 2022

MUMBAI : Indeed, 2022 was a rough year for Bollywood, we have seen many big movies getting flat at the box office of India and getting rejected by the fans and audience, whereas on the other hand we have seen many South big movies winning the hearts at the Pan India level.

We have also seen many actors making their debut in the year 2022. Well some of them have won the hearts of the fans and have got a lot of success, but there are a few actors who made their debut but went flop.

Having said that, today let us have a look at the list of these actors who made their debut in 2022 and were flop

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar was seen making her debut with the movie Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan opposite Akshay Kumar, the movie was a big time disaster and the debut of the actress went flop in Bollywood.

Babil Khan

Son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan was seen making his debut with the movie Qala which premiered on Netflix this year 2022, the movie got some mixed to negative response from the fans and on the other hand we got to see so less of the actor in the movie.

Rubina Dilaik

Also known for the reality show Big Boss Rubina Dilaik was seen making the Bollywood debut with the Zee5 movie Ardh which had Rajpal Yadav along with her, the movie was rejected by the fans and audience but the performance of the actress was very well appreciated.

Rashmika Mandana

The South beauty and also known as the National Crush Rashmika Mandana was seen making of Bollywood debut with the movie Goodbye which had Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role, the movie was rejected by the fans and audience and the much talked about debut of actress Rashmika Mandanna completely went for a toss.

Sonia Rathee

We have seen and loved the actress Sonia Rathee in the web series Broken But Beautiful season 3, she was appreciated by the fans and audience for the web series and she was seen making her Bollywood debut with the movie Tara Vs Bilal and the movie was rejected by the fans and audience.

Mahat Raghvendra

Mahad Raghvendra was seen making his Bollywood debut in the movie Double XL which had Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, the movie rejected by the audience but the performance of the actor was very well appreciated.

Well these were some of the actors who have tried their hands in the Bollywood industry this year and have faced rejections. What are your views on this list and whose debut you have loved the most, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

