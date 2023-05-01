Check out the list of actors who made their debut and were big time flop in the year 2022

MUMBAI : Indeed, 2022 was a rough year for Bollywood, we have seen many big movies getting flat at the box office of India and getting rejected by the fans and audience, whereas on the other hand we have seen many South big movies winning the hearts at the Pan India level.
We have also seen many actors making their debut in the year 2022. Well some of them have won the hearts of the fans and have got a lot of success, but there are a few actors who made their debut but went flop.
Having said that, today let us have a look at the list of these actors who made their debut in 2022 and were flop
Manushi Chhillar
Babil Khan
Son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan was seen making his debut with the movie Qala which premiered on Netflix this year 2022, the movie got some mixed to negative response from the fans and on the other hand we got to see so less of the actor in the movie.
Rubina Dilaik
Also known for the reality show Big Boss Rubina Dilaik was seen making the Bollywood debut with the Zee5 movie Ardh which had Rajpal Yadav along with her, the movie was rejected by the fans and audience but the performance of the actress was very well appreciated.
Rashmika Mandana
Sonia Rathee
Mahat Raghvendra
Mahad Raghvendra was seen making his Bollywood debut in the movie Double XL which had Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, the movie rejected by the audience but the performance of the actor was very well appreciated.
Well these were some of the actors who have tried their hands in the Bollywood industry this year and have faced rejections. What are your views on this list and whose debut you have loved the most, do let us know in the comment section below.
