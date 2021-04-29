Check out the list of awards won by the legendary actor Irrfan Khan

MUMBAI: Irfan Khan is a globally recognized superstar and his talent will always remain unmatched, today marks the first death anniversary of the legendary star.

The entire nation is pouring in their feels to how much they miss the star and how much his talent would be missed in the film industry.

Irrfan Khan’s health had been on the decline ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018 and he had been travelling to London frequently for treatment. He passed away on April 29 in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, after a long battle with the disease.

In Bollywood, he is give us many memorable movies to cherish like Piku, Paan Singh Tomar, Angrezi Medium, The Lunch Box, Namesake, Hindi Medium, Maqbool, Jaazbaa, New York were some of his finest work as an actor many more in the list.

The actor had won several awards for his outstanding performances in his movies which is still talked about.

Here were bring you the list of awards won by the actor :

1 National Award

Irrfan had won the National Award for ‘Best Actor in 2003. This was for his role in the movie ‘Paan Singh Tomar, the movie was appreciated by the critics and the audiences, and Irfan’s performance was commendable.

2 Filmfare award

Late actor Irrfan Khan had won the Filmfare award four times for some of his most popular movies – ‘Haasil’ (2004), ‘Life in a… Metro’ (2008), ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ (2013) and ‘Hindi Medium’ (2018). Khan was nominated a total of six times throughout his career and even this year he backed the award for Angrezi Medium.

3.GQ’s Man of the year and CNN IBN Indian of the year

In 2009, Irrfan Khan was GQ magazine’s ‘Man of the Year’. Following this honor, Irrfan was awarded CNN-IBN’s ‘Indian of the Year’ for his outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry in 2011.

4. Padma Shri

In 2011 the veteran actor was bestowed the fourth highest civilian honor, the Padma Shri, by then-President Pratibha Devi Singh Patil. The award was for his outstanding contribution to the creative world.

5. International Awards

Irrfan Khan who was a graduate of the National School of Drama kept on receiving multiple international felicitations across the world – from Melbourne to Toronto and from Paris to New York, all through his career – namely for ‘The Namesake’ (2006), ‘Slumdog Millionaire's(2008), New York (2010) ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ (2013), ‘The Lunchbox’ (2014), D-day (2014), Piku (2016) and Hindi Medium (2018).

Truly he deserved all these awards and there can never be another Irrfan Khan in Bollywood and the legacy he had left behind will always be remembered.

