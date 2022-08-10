Check out the list of bodyguards of our favourite stars

MUMBAI :Bollywood superstars have been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with their craft, we have seen our favourite actors on screen and off the screen attending different events and parties.

These actors often get mobbed and are surrounded by the fans at different events, here comes the role of bodyguard to secure and protect these stars. We have seen a few bodyguards who have protected our favourite actors from different situations over the time.

Having Said that today let us have a look at these bodyguards of our favourite superstars.

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera

Bodyguard of Salman Khan, Shera is no less than any celebrity, he is very famous and he himself has a huge fanbase, he is very famous on social media

Shahrukh Khan ‘s Bodyguard Ravi Singh

No doubt we have seen less of the Srk’s bodyguard Ravi Singh, he is less to be seen on social media but we have seen him often with the actor Shah Rukh Khan at different events

Aamir Khan’s bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade

Aamir Khan’s Bodyguard name is Yuvraj Ghorpade, we have often seen him around the actor and yes he is less to be seen on social media



Akshay Kumar’s Shreysay Thele

The name of the Bodyguard of our Khiladi Kumar is Shreysay Thele, we have often seen him getting snapped around the actor.

Deepika Padukone's Bodyguard Jalal

Another name of Bodyguard who is very famous after Shera is, Jalal who is the Bodyguard of queen of Hearts Deepika Padukone, we have seen him getting clicked around the actress, he is very famous on social media

ALSO READ – Celebs who have stepped out for their New Year celebrations

Anushka Sharma's Bodyguard Sonu

No doubt Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses we have in the industry and talking about her Bodyguard, his name is Sonu who has been clicked around her many times.



The name of the Bodyguard of Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan is Jitendra Shinde, we get to see less of him holding a gun in his hand.



Hrithik Roshan’s Bodyguard Mayur Shettigar



Hrithik Roshan’s bodyguard name is Mayur Shettigar, we have often seen the actor travelling alone and few times you must have seen him along with the actor.



Katrina Kaif’s Bodyguard Deepak Singh



The man who is protecting the queen of hearts and the Barbie Doll of the nation actress Katrina Kaif is Deepak Singh, you must have seen him around the actress always



Well these are the names of bodyguards of our favourite superstars, what are your views on this list and do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Big Bollywood weddings that we can expect in 2023