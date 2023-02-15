Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to their film's director

MUMBAI :ver the time we have seen some beautiful actresses falling for their co actors and vice versa. No doubt from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, these Bollywood actors met on the set of the movie and got married.

Having said that there are many actresses who met their directors on the sets of the movie and fell for them and got married, so today let us have a look at the list of such Bollywood actress

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

The list begins with the beautiful actress Yami Gautam, the actress was seen in movie Uri the surgical strike, she met her director Aditya Dhar and fall in love with him and the couple got married in the year 2021.

Rani Mukherji and Aditya Chopra

How can we forget one of the most loved actress Rani Mukherji who fell for director produer Aditya Chopra. Indeed the director producer Aditya Chopra is less to be seen but we eagerly look forward to seeing more of this beautiful couple.

also read - From sharing the first Valentine gift to his wife Gauri Khan to showing how to spend Valentine's Day; here are some of the wittiest replies by superstar Shah Rukh Khan

Udita Goswami and Mohit Suri

Actress Udita Goswami has been winning the hearts of the fans but do you know she fell for her director Mohit Suri and the couple tied the knot on 29th January 2013. They are now enjoying the bliss of matrimony and welcomed their first child, Devi Suri in January 2015. Mohit inked his daughter’s name on his arm.

Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari

Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari met on set of the movie Love per square foot. The couple fell for each other and they got married. Indeed we have seen many beautiful pictures coming from the side of this beautiful couple which definitely gives us major couple goals.

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl

As we all know actress Actress Sonali Bendre married filmmaker Goldie Behl in 2002. The two fell in love on the sets of Mahesh Bhatt's Angaaray.

Well this is the list of actresses who got married to the directors of one of their films.

What are your views on this list and which is your favourite couple?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

also read -"Lagta hai Pant pehenna Bhul gayi"; Nerizens troll Bipasha Basu on her dress