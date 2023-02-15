Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to their film's director

From Yami Gautam to Rani Mukherji; here is the list of the actresses who fell in love and got married to their directors.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 14:42
movie_image: 
Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to their directors

MUMBAI :ver the time we have seen some beautiful actresses falling for their co actors and vice versa. No doubt from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, these Bollywood actors met on the set of the movie and got married.
Having said that there are many actresses who met their directors on the sets of the movie and fell for them and got married, so today let us have a look at the list of such Bollywood actress

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar 

The list begins with the beautiful actress Yami Gautam, the actress was seen in movie Uri the surgical strike, she met her director Aditya Dhar and fall in love with him and the couple got married in the year 2021.

Rani Mukherji and Aditya Chopra 

How can we forget one of the most loved actress Rani Mukherji who fell for director produer Aditya Chopra. Indeed the director producer Aditya Chopra is less to be seen but we eagerly look forward to seeing more of this beautiful couple.

also read - From sharing the first Valentine gift to his wife Gauri Khan to showing how to spend Valentine's Day; here are some of the wittiest replies by superstar Shah Rukh Khan

Udita Goswami and Mohit Suri

Actress Udita Goswami has been winning the hearts of the fans but do you know she fell for her director Mohit Suri and the couple tied the knot on 29th January 2013. They are now enjoying the bliss of matrimony and welcomed their first child, Devi Suri in January 2015. Mohit inked his daughter’s name on his arm.

Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari

Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari met on set of the movie Love per square foot. The couple fell for each other and they got married. Indeed we have seen many beautiful pictures coming from the side of this beautiful couple which definitely gives us major couple goals.

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl

As we all know actress Actress Sonali Bendre married filmmaker Goldie Behl in 2002. The two fell in love on the sets of Mahesh Bhatt's Angaaray.

Well this is the list of actresses who got married to the directors of one of their films.

What are your views on this list and which is your favourite couple?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

also read -"Lagta hai Pant pehenna Bhul gayi"; Nerizens troll Bipasha Basu on her dress

Rani Mukherji Aditya Chopra Sonali Bendre Goldie Behl Angira Dhar Anand Tiwari Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 14:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bigg Boss 16 winner Mc Stan reveals that he shouldn’t have won and that Shiv Thakare deserved to take the trophy home as he played the game since day one
MUMBAI :Mc Stan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 which came as a shock to the audience, the host Salman Khan and...
Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to their film's director
MUMBAI :ver the time we have seen some beautiful actresses falling for their co actors and vice versa. No doubt from...
Exclusive! Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have been approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Rajjo: Exclusive! Pushkar finds out about Manorama’s reality and tries to end the drama!
MUMBAI: Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the program. Manorama, Rajjo's...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Muskaan confused by Aarohi’s behavior, asks her how she is related to Akshara
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to their directors
Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to their film's director

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends a Valentine’s Day wish for Jacqueline Fernandez while calling Nora Fatehi a ‘gold-digger’
Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends a Valentine’s Day wish for Jacqueline Fernandez while calling Nora Fatehi a ‘gold-digger’
"Lagta hai Pant pehena Bhul gayi" Nerizens trolls Bipasha Basu on her dress
"Lagta hai Pant pehenna Bhul gayi"; Nerizens troll Bipasha Basu on her dress
From sharing the first Valentine gift to his wife Gauri Khan to showing how to spend Valentine's Day some of the wittiest answer
From sharing the first Valentine gift to his wife Gauri Khan to showing how to spend Valentine's Day; here are some of the wittiest replies by superstar Shah Rukh Khan
Check out some amazing BTS of the movie Tiger 3
Check out some amazing BTS glimpses from the movie Tiger 3
"Isko Chalna nahin aata kya, how is she walking" Netizens troll Palak Tiwari
"Isko Chalna nahin aata kya, how is she walking", say Netizens as they troll Palak Tiwari
Chak De India and Andaz Apna Apna actor Javed Khan passes away
Chak De India and Andaz Apna Apna fame actor Javed Khan passes away