Check out the list of Bollywood celebs that once dated each other

MUMBAI: The time we have seen some amazing on screen and off screen pairing of Bollywood, many Bollywood actors have shown their magic and their chemistry not only on the screen but also behind the cameras, these jodis are always loved by fans and they always get appreciation by them. From Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to Ajay Devgan and Kajol we have loved these Bollywood jodi.

So today let us have a look at the names of Bollywood celebrities who were once dating.

1. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

How can we forget the movie Jab we Met, directed by Imtiaz Ali, one of the most loved movies of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, as we all know this Bollywood jodi was dating for a long time. Apart from the movie Jab We Met they both were seen in the movies like, 36 China Town, Chup Chup Ke, Fida.

2. Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt

One of the hottest jodi of Bollywood who made their debut with the movie Student of the Year Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, they both were loved in the movie, and during that time there were news that they both were dating each other.

3. Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma is also considered as one of the hottest jodi of Bollywood, the duo has managed to impress the fans with their onscreen chemistry in the movies like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and Band Baaja Baaraat, as per the news back then, they were dating.

4. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

How can we forget the hot and sizzling chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in movies like Bachna Ae Haseeno and Tamasha, as we all know, the duo had a long memorable relationship.

5. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

The Sultan of Bollywood Salman Khan who never fails to impress the fans with his amazing acting and action also makes to the list. The actor's chemistry is very well appreciated with the Barbie doll of Bollywood Katrina Kaif, it is also said that they were also dating at one point. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starred in movies like Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat.

6. Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra

Seen in movie Love Story 2050 and What's Your Rashee, Bollywood actors Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra were loved for their chemistry, although the actor is not to be seen in movies now but there were reports that they both were dating back then.

7. John Abraham and Bipasha Basu

One of the hottest and fittest Bollywood Jodi is of John Abraham and Bipasha Basu. How can we forget the hot and sizzling chemistry of both the actors in the movie Jism, and as we all know they both were also in a relationship which eventually did not work.

Well these are the names of Bollywood celebrities who were dating each other at one point. Which of these Bollywood jodi is your favourite? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.