Check out the list of Bollywood celebs who recently quit the social media

1. Aamir Khan

Recently we have seen Aamir Khan quits social media, the actor after his birthday shared "Thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full," the actor said in a statement shared on his social media pages.

"In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am so active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before," he added.

2. Fatima Sana Shaikh

After Aamir Khan her Dangal co-actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also took a small break from social media, Fatima informed her fans that she will be taking a break from social media. “Taking a break from social media. Stay safe guys,” Fatima wrote.

3. Warina Hussain

After Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan, Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain was also seen quitting social media. Agreeing to what Aamir Khan said, Warina Hussain wrote: "In Aamir sir's language, dropping the pretence."

4. Amit Sadh

Another name in the list is of Bollywood and web series actor Amit Sadh, quitting social media he informed fans that he is leaving social media for good. In a long note, the actor said that in these tough times of pandemic, he doesn’t feel right about spamming people with trivial posts.

