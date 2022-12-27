Check out the list of celebrities whose post-mortem was done at Cooper Hospital

MUMBAI: Recently we can see many pictures and videos floating all over the internet of the final rites of the actress Tunisha Sharma, over the time it is very disturbing to read and learn about our celebrities passing away.

From Sushant Singh Rajput to Sidharth Shukla we really miss every celebrity we have lost, from different industries. The news of the demise of these celebrities become the talk of the town especially when there is a controversial case.

Having said that today let us have a look at the list of celebrities whose dead bodies were sent to the Cooper hospital Mumbai for the post-mortem.

Sushant Singh Rajput

No doubt Sushant Singh Rajput case was the most talked about case and it is the point discussion till today, the actor has passed away in the year 2020 but till today the fans are coming up with their theories and explanations. As we all know the post-mortem of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was done in the Mumbai hospital, Cooper Hospital.

Siddharth Shukla

Known for Bigg Boss and web series Broken But beautiful actor Siddharth Shukla was one of the most loved celeb, the demise news of the actor had shocked everyone and the post-mortem of the late actor was done at the Mumbai Cooper Hospital.

Divya Bharati

The Divya Bharti Case is a mystery till today, many fans are eagerly looking forward to know till today what and how exactly this happened. The news of the actress passing was quite shocking and later the post-mortem of the actress was done at the copper Hospital Mumbai.

Jiah Khan

We have seen and loved the actress Jiah Khan in movies like Houseful, and Ghajini, no doubt it was shocking to hear about the actress passing away. It was a suicide case and the post-mortem of the actress was done at Mumbai Cooper hospital

Well these are the list of celebrities whose post-mortem was done at the Cooper hospital Mumbai after their shocking demise, no doubt every mentioned above has been missed by the fans till today.

