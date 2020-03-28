Check out the mind-blowing spoof trailer of Sooryavanshi!

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is the most awaited movie of 2020, as per IMDB. Sooryavanshi is on everybody's minds since the trailer was aired. Mass action director Rohit Shetty has given the Bollywood audience amazing movies like the Golmaal series, All the Best, Singham, and Simmba.

Sooryavanshi is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, which started with Singham that featured Ajay Devgn and was then taken forward with Simmba that featured Ranveer Singh. Sooryvanshi will star Akshay Kumar.

Now, fans on have uploaded a spoof of the Sooryavanshi trailer, and it is hilarious.

In addition, the video is very well made, and the effort of the makers is evident. The highlight is that each and every scene is a replica of the original trailer, and they have tried their level best to match it.

Talking about the movie, Sooryavanshi brings all three superstars, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar, together in one frame for the first time. As we all know, Rohit Shetty is a director who gives a lot of importance to action sequences.This time, he is collaborating with Khiladi Kumar, so we can imagine the level of action!

The release of the movie has been postponed due to the Corona outbreak. As per rumours, it will release on Eid 2020 along with Salman Khan’s Radhe.

Have a look at the video below.