Check out the most controversial replacement of Bollywood celebrities in movies

MUMBAI: Bollywood at times is a fickle place to be in and once when an actor has signed the movie sometimes, they get replaced overnight.

Many actors in the past have spoken about it how sometimes behind an outsider they get replaced by a star kid, or sometimes its vice – versa.

At times they have been actors who have shot the movie but then replace and the entire movie had to be re-shot.

In the past Tabu was replaced with Rekha in Fitorr, Priyanka in Humraaz where Ameesha played the lead role, Katrina was replaced by Deepika in Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani.

But there are many more actors who have been replaced in many movies, and today we bring you the few controversial exists of actors from the movie.

1 Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangada walked out of the movie Babumoshai Bandookbaaz owing to the uncomfort of intimate scenes with actor Nawazuddin and she had said that she had been exploited in the movie

2. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka had signed Bharat but then she opted out of the movie as she was going to get married to Nick and that when she was replaced by Katrina Kaif, owing to which rumors suggested that Salman and PC had a fallout but all speculations were put to rest as Salman had attended Priyanka and Nick’s reception.

3. Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood walked out of the movie Manikarnika, as he alleged Kananga of interfering in his work and he had said that he had no problem with a female director as before he had worked with Farah Khan.

4. Kartik Aryan

In recent times Kartik Aryan was replaced in the movie Dostana 2 where Dharma productions had released a statement that owing to professional differences, they have decided to re-cast for Dostana 2 and they maintained silence on the reason why Kartik was replaced nor the actor said anything.

This is a part and parcel of Bollywood where actors do get replaced in the move they signed.

