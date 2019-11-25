News

Check out the new trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh

MUMBAI: Pati Patni Aur Woh is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It is a remake of the 70s’ film and will release next month. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Entertainment portal Pinkvilla uploaded a new dialogue promo, which has Kartik and Aparshakti Khurana.

The dialogue promo sees Pati aka Chintu (played by Kartik) stressed after Patni aka Vedika (played by Bhumi) runs away. Chintu is seen driving the car with Fahim (Aparshakti) in the shotgun and discussing Patni's running away. While the normal thing would be to discuss possible solutions, Fahim is busy taking poor Chintu ji's case. ‘Tum pehle ho guru jiski biwi bhaagi hai,’ announces Fahim while a furious Chintu drives. Chintu also has an epic comeback for Fahim.

Have a look.


Well, we simply cannot wait to watch this comedy flick. Going by the music and the promos, it has all the makings of a superhit.
