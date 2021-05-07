Check out the photos of private jets of Bollywood stars

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars work hard to carve a path for themselves in showbiz. While they lead a hectic life due to work commitments, they also know how to live life lavishly and often they share it on social media pages. Many times these celebs have been asked if they own a private jet as that is one of the big toys people love to flaunt. One of the superstars Shah Rukh Khan has denied several times owning a private jet, but there a few celebs who have shown it on their social media pages. Bollywood stars namely Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas own a private jet.



Ajay Devgn: According to the reports, Ajay Devgn owns a Hawker 800 plane which is a six-seater jet. The actor often travels by that for promotional events and shoots.

Akshay Kumar: One of the highest-paid actors in India, Akshay Kumar owns a private jet worth Rs 260 crore. The actor who is also a philanthropist lives life king size.



Amitabh Bachchan: Amitabh Bachchan rarely makes an appearance at the airport as he often travels by his private jet. A glimpse of his fancy plane was shared by Abhishek Bachchan a couple of years back when Big B received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.



Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a globetrotter and there's no denial in that. The actor often travels from India to New York or London for her work and personal commitments. Thus, it is being reported that the actor prefers travelling in her private jet for the same.

CREDIT: DNAINDIA