Check out the pictures of Suhana Khan's 21st birthday

MUMBAI: Daughter of superstar Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan Suhana Khan turned 21 recently. Suhana who always manages to grab the attention of the fans with her gorgeous looks turns a year older on 22nd May. Suhana Khan is indeed one of the most love star kids in B Town, we can see several fan clubs in the name of the diva which keeps on sharing the post of her to shower their love.

The fans indeed look forward to the latest picture of the actress and why not it is always a treat to watch her defining her looks.

So today let us have a look at the inside picture of the birthday celebration of the gorgeous Diva.

The diva who celebrated her birthday in New York with her friends is looking stunning in these pictures, And these blurry pictures from the party night with her girl friends is proof that she had a blast.

Apart from these party pictures there are few others clicks from the birthday of the star

Looking at these pictures we really cannot take our eyes off of the gorgeous diva and we just want to see more of her.

What are your views on Suhana Khan and these birthday pictures of the star? Do let us know in the comments section below.

It is said that the diva Suhana Khan will soon make her Bollywood debut.

