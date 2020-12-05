Check out the shocking transformation of Fardeen Khan from fat to fit

MUMBAI: There was a time when actor Fardeen Khan was delivering his best performances on screen. His performances in movies like Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein, No Entry, Fida, All The Best, Heyy Babyy, and Jungle are remembered even now.

But the actor disappeared from movies and Bollywood. Fans were eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of him, but when they did, he had put on little weight and was not seen much.

And now, Fardeen is back in shape. Yes, you heard it right. The actor was papped by media and looked super fit.

Have a look.

Well, this picture of the actor is a treat for all his fans, who are happy to see him back in form. But the question is whether he will be seen in any movie or web series because of which he has undergone the transformation.

Let's wait for an announcement from him.

