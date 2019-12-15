Check out the Sibling Camaraderie between Kriti and Nupur Sanon in Lucerne, Switzerland

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s favourite sisters Kriti and Nupur Sanon can't seem to get enough of Switzerland. The glamorous sisters are in Bürgenstock Resort, Lucerne for a much-needed break from their hectic schedules and are treating their fans to some really fun moments on their social media.



The stunning panorama of the lush countryside of Lucerne brought out the inner child in Kriti, as she posed happily against the city’s scenic backdrop while embracing the cold winter breeze. On the other hand, Nupur was spotted posing and strolling along the famous Chapel Bridge while taking in the beautiful views of the River Reuss in Lucerne. Both sisters continued their travel ritual (shopping till they drop) in Zurich too by indulging in some intense shopping so much so that they actually had to buy an extra suitcase to fit in all the Swiss goodies!



Here are some fun glimpses from their trip which will make you want to take a trip to Switzerland with your sibling.