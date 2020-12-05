Check out the special gesture of Shah Rukh Khan for rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest and richest Bollywood mega superstars in the world. The actor was on a sabbatical for two years post the debacle of zero but is back now with the movie Pathan where he will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

As we call know that SRK is the brand ambassador of Dubai and the country always gives him a warm welcome, recently during his birthday he had featured at the Burj Khalifa and was the first actor to get featured over there.

ALSO READ - (Check out what Shah Rukh Khan as to say about fanboy Karan Patel)Now Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh had a meeting with SRK where the meeting was supposed to take place for 1 ½ hour but then went on till three hours and Honey Singh had to catch a flight so SRK called the airport authorities and told them to hold on to the flight so that Honey Singh could board the flight.

That’s a very special gesture of SRK for Honey Singh and we are sure that only SRK could afford to do something like this.

Fans are saying this is the power of SRK and no one can beat him in it. SRK also has a crazy fan following in the UAE and he has done a lot of successful shows overseas.

Do share your views on this gesture of SRK, in the comment section below.

For more news on Bollywood and Digital stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ – (When Sushant wanted to do an SRK during a joy ride)