Check out the transformation pictures of starkids best friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry

MUMBAI :Over the time we have seen many pictures of many starkids which grab the attention of the fans, starkids like Shanaya Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan often grab the attention with their sizzling looks. These pictures are indeed setting the internet on fire and are the talk of the town.

One name which often gets papped or taken along with these star kids especially Nysa Devgan is of Orry, whose full name is Orhan Awatramani, he is often seen with Nysa Devgan in different parties or events. He was recently seen in an event yesterday where the star kid Nysa Devgan was looking supremely hot. Orhan Awatramani often grabs the attention with his super cool looks, and today let us have a look at the amazing transformation of Orry, Orhan Awatramani.

Indeed Orry is looking completely unrecognisable in these throwback pictures, he looks very different in these pictures and a rockstar in these latest pictures, well no doubt he is one major head tuner in B Town who gets clicked with new names in B Town.

These pictures are the perfect example of classic transformation and we shall look forward to some more great pictures not only of Orry, Orhan Awatramani but also of starkids actresses in B Town.

What are your views on this transformation of Orhan Awatramani , do let us know in the comment section below.







