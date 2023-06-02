Check out the transformation pictures of starkids best friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry

We have see the pictures of Orry, Orhan Awatramani along with few starkids and today let us have a look some amazing transformation pictures of him, where he is looking unrecognisable
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 16:38
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :Over the time we have seen many pictures of many starkids which grab the attention of the fans, starkids like Shanaya Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan often grab the attention with their sizzling looks. These pictures are indeed setting the internet on fire and are the talk of the town.

One name which often gets papped or taken along with these star kids especially Nysa Devgan is of Orry, whose full name is Orhan Awatramani, he is often seen with Nysa Devgan in different parties or events. He was recently seen in an event yesterday where the star kid Nysa Devgan was looking supremely hot. Orhan Awatramani often grabs the attention with his super cool looks, and today let us have a look at the amazing transformation of Orry, Orhan Awatramani.
Also read :Nora Fatehi looks unrecognizable in this viral first audition video! Check out the video here!

Indeed Orry is looking completely unrecognisable in these throwback pictures, he looks very different in these pictures and a rockstar in these latest pictures, well no doubt he is one major head tuner in B Town who gets clicked with new names in B Town.

These pictures are the perfect example of classic transformation and we shall look forward to some more great pictures not only of Orry, Orhan Awatramani but also of starkids actresses in B Town.

What are your views on this transformation of Orhan Awatramani , do let us know in the comment section below.


For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar


ALSO READ –Ajay Devgn and Tabu team up for Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha; netizens say, “Arre kitne films karte rahoge ek saath”

 

Nysa Devgan Orhan Awatramani BOLLYWOOD STARKID Shanaya Kapoor Suhana Khan Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 16:38

