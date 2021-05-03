Check out these 5 movies which were rejected by Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI: One of the most versatile actresses of Bollywood is Anushka Sharma. The actress who made her Bollywood entry with the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with superstar Shahrukh Khan was loved by the fans over, right from her debut movie. The actress showed her potential and promised to be one of the versatile actress of Bollywood.

Later the actress went on to win the heart of the audience and fans with the incredible performances in different movies. Band Baaja Baaraat, NH 10, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero, were some of the movies of the address which we can never forget.

But apart from these movies do you know there are a few movies which were rejected by the actress? Here we are with the list of movies rejected by the Anushka Sharma

1. Baar Baar Dekho

Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif starrer was first offered to Anushka Sharma, but the actress rejected the role best known to her and this is how the role later went to Katrina Kaif.

2. PK

Yes, the actress is part of the movie, but did you know initially the actress rejected the role. Director Rajkumar Hirani had approached Sharma for the role but the two had creative differences. Nevertheless, the pair sorted it out over time and Anushka was finally cast in the film which we so love.

3. Ki and Ka

The role of Kareena Kapoor in the movie ki and ka was first offered to Anushka Sharma. Despite Kareena herself being his first choice, Balki approached Anushka Sharma thinking Kareena would not accept the role. But when Sharma rejected the film, Balki had no other option to approach Kareena and ended up doing the movie.

4. Tamasha

Directed by Imtiaz Ali Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer movie Tamasha was first offered to Anushka Sharma but the actress rejected the role and later the role went to Deepika Padukone.

5. 2 States

Abhishek Verman's original choice for the movie 2 States was Anushka Sharma, However, post-reading the script Sharma rejected the movie and the role then went on to Alia Bhatt.

Well, these movies were rejected by Anushka Sharma, which movie do you think she should have done, did she make a wise choice back then, what are your views? Do let us know in the comments section below.

