Check out these actresses who REFUSED the lead role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua

MUMBAI :Rabb Se Hai Dua is a Zee TV show which recently went on AIR and is being loved by the audience. It is produced by Prateek Sharma under LSD Films Private Limited and stars Aditi Sharma and Karanvir Sharma.

The plot is about Dua who is happily married to her husband until he makes a request to her. Her seemingly perfect life goes for a toss when he seeks her permission to marry another woman.

Before Aditi Sharma was finalized for the role of Dua, there were five actresses who were offered Dua’s role and they could not take up on the offer for some reason.

Here are the names:

Helly Shah

Hailey is a popular name in the television industry. She made her acting debut in 2010 with Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal portraying Talli. She is best known for her portrayal of Swara Sanskaar Maheshwari in Swaragini and Devanshi Pawan Bakshi in Devanshi. She was offered the role of Dua but did not quite fit the role.

Amandeep Sidhu

She has become quite famous in the world of television. She is best known as Mahi Arora in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and now notably as Mannat Kaur Dhillon in Choti Sarrdaarni. Currently, she plays Anmol Gujral in Colors TV's Naagin 06. She offered her the role of Dua but she was quite busy at the moment so refused the offer.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer is one of the most talented and loved actresses of television. She has been a part of major shows and gained widespread popularity. But she does not wish to do television shows currently so refused thro el of Dua.

Aalisha Panwar

Aalisha Panwar is known for her work in Colors TV's thriller Ishq Mein Marjawan. In 2021, she played Avneet in Zee TV's Teri Meri Ikk Jindri. She was offered the role of Dua but due to some unknown reason she could not take up the offer.

Donal Bisht

Donal is best known for her portrayal of Sharanya Bisht in Ek Deewaana Tha and Ishika Patel in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. She was also offered the role of Dua but she was quite busy with other projects so could not take up the offer.

