Check out these BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal is slated to release on 7th April 2023. It is one of the most awaited films of the year. Check out some of the BTS pictures and videos from the sets of the film below.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 11:57
MUMBAI : 2022 was a decent year for Varun Dhawan, but not that good for Janhavi Kapoor. Varun had two releases last year, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhediya. While the former did reasonably well at the box office, the latter performed averagely. However, for Janhvi it wasn’t a great year as her film Mili was a disaster at the box office, and even her film Good Luck Jerry, which was an OTT release didn’t get a good response.

Now, Varun and Janhvi will be seen together on the big screen this year in the film Bawaal. The movie is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and is slated to release on 7th April 2023. Moviegoers can have some high expectations from the film as Tiwari earlier helmed Dangal and Chhichhore.

The shooting of the film was wrapped up a few months ago. It was shot in Mumbai, Amsterdam, and Poland. Well, Varun and Janhvi have posted many BTS videos and pictures from the sets of the film. You can check them out below:

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

While the shooting was wrapped up a few months ago, the team had reconvened once again a few days ago to shoot for a song. Check out the video of Varun from the sets of the song below:

 

Are you excited for Bawaal? Let us know in the comments below.
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

 

