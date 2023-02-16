Check out these BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next

MUMBAI : There are some films that have already completed the production and are waiting to see the light of the day, and one of them is Vicky Kaushl and Sara Ali Khan’s next which is reportedly titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

In January last year, Sara shared the first look of the film and announced that they have wrapped up the shooting of the film. However, the makers have not yet announced the release date yet.

While Sara and Vicky were shooting for the film, many pictures and videos from the sets had made it to social media. Reportedly, the shooting of the movie took place in Indore. Check out some BTS videos and pictures from the sets of the film below...

Well, in the movie, we will get to see Vicky and Sara’s Jodi for the first time. So, you are excited to watch this fresh pairing on the big screens? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, it is quite surprising why the makers have not yet announced the official title and the release date of the film. The shooting was wrapped up more than a year ago. Let’s hope that soon we will get to know the title and watch the movie.

Talking about other projects of Vicky, the actor has Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family, and Anand Tiwari’s next lined up. The Anand Tiwari movie, which also stars Triptii Dimri in the lead role, is slated to release on 25th August 2023. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has Gaslight, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and Jagan Shakti's next lined up.

