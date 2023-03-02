Check out these BTS pictures of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was reportedly slated to release in December last year, but the makers postponed it, and it is now slated to hit the big screens on Eid this year. A few days ago, the teaser of the film was released and it has received mixed responses from the audiences, but Salman Khan’s fans are loving it.

Apart from Salman and Pooja, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Siddharth Nigam. The shooting of the film started in May 2022, and was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Ladakh. The production of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was wrapped up in December 2022.

Also Read: Is Salman Khan the reason behind the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan?

Many pictures from the sets were leaked online as well as shared by the cast and crew of the film. Check out the pictures below...

Salman’s last release as a lead was Radhe which was released on OTT as it was released during the lockdown. The film had received mixed reviews from the critics and audiences. He was seen on the big screens in Antim in which he had a supporting role, and recently, Salman’s cameo in Pathaan has been the talk of the town.

Now, after Pathaan, all eyes are on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It will be interesting to see what response the Salman Khan starrer will get at the box office. The movie is a remake of Tamil film Veeram.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada to have a Salman Khan connection; Read to know more

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.