Check out these BTS pictures of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on Eid this year. The shooting of the film started in May 2022 and was wrapped up in December 2022. Check out the BTS pictures from the sets of the film below...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 18:28
movie_image: 
Check out these BTS pictures of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was reportedly slated to release in December last year, but the makers postponed it, and it is now slated to hit the big screens on Eid this year. A few days ago, the teaser of the film was released and it has received mixed responses from the audiences, but Salman Khan’s fans are loving it.

Apart from Salman and Pooja, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Siddharth Nigam. The shooting of the film started in May 2022, and was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Ladakh. The production of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was wrapped up in December 2022.

Also Read: Is Salman Khan the reason behind the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan?

Many pictures from the sets were leaked online as well as shared by the cast and crew of the film. Check out the pictures below...

Salman’s last release as a lead was Radhe which was released on OTT as it was released during the lockdown. The film had received mixed reviews from the critics and audiences. He was seen on the big screens in Antim in which he had a supporting role, and recently, Salman’s cameo in Pathaan has been the talk of the town.

Now, after Pathaan, all eyes are on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It will be interesting to see what response the Salman Khan starrer will get at the box office. The movie is a remake of Tamil film Veeram.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada to have a Salman Khan connection; Read to know more

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Salman Khan Pooja Hegde Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Venkatesh Jagapathi Babu Jassie Gill Raghav Juyal Shehnaaz Gill Palak Tiwari Siddharth Nigam Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 18:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 fight scenes leaked online; Tara Singh takes on many soldiers together
MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated films of the year 2023 is the Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. It is the sequel of the...
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding’s Mehndi designer, Leo Bloody Sweet announcement and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
MUMBAI: It’s Friday today and we are sure many of you might already be in the weekend mood. Well, you might have missed...
“I always wanted to come up with something cool and trendy for the youth” Carryminati
MUMBAI : Social media star Carryminati has been winning the hearts of the fans with his amazing videos, over the time...
Exclusive! Anupamaa: Exclusive! Vanraj tries to get intimate with Kavya to stop her from going to London just way he did with Anupama
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
The Kapil Sharma Show: The Sharks reveal the disadvantage of being on the show of The Shark Tank – India
MUMBAI:The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.The show is also doing...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 fight scenes leaked online; Tara Singh takes on many soldiers together
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 fight scenes leaked online; Tara Singh takes on many soldiers together

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 fight scenes leaked online; Tara Singh takes on many soldiers together
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 fight scenes leaked online; Tara Singh takes on many soldiers together
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding’s Mehndi designer, Leo Bloody Sweet announcement and more; here are all the trending ente
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding’s Mehndi designer, Leo Bloody Sweet announcement and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
Who is Vedant Mahajan who always parties with Suhana Khan and Nysa Devgan?
Who is Vedant Mahajan who always parties with Suhana Khan and Nysa Devgan?
Rakul Preet Singh poses with a kid who is a hawker; netizens praise her, "She is so down to earth"
Rakul Preet Singh poses with a kid who is a hawker; netizens praise her, "She is so down to earth"
Pathaan box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to be stable at the box office
Pathaan box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to be stable at the box office
Check out some lesser known facts about Naomika Saran, niece of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar
Check out some lesser known facts about Naomika Saran, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s niece