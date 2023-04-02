Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Ajay Devgn’s sports film Maidaan

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie, which also stars Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh, and Gajraj Rao, will hit the big screens on 12th May 2023.
MUMBAI : Ajay Devgn has multiple films lined up and one of them is Maidaan. The film has been in the making for the past couple of years, and due to the pandemic, the shoot was also postponed a few times.

Maidaan is a biographical sports drama produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Amit Sharma. Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in the movie. The shooting of the film had started in August 2019 and after getting delayed multiple times, it finally ended in May 2022.

Reportedly, Maidaan has been shot in different locations in India like Mumbai, Lucknow, and Kolkata. Check out some behind the scenes pictures from the sets of Maidaan below...

Maidaan also stars Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh, and Gajraj Rao. Earlier, the film was supposed to mark the Bollywood debut of Keerthy Suresh, but she opted out of the film and later Priyamani was roped in.

The release date of Maidaan has also been changed multiple times. The movie was earlier slated to release in 2021, later the date was shifted to 2022, and finally it was expected that Maidaan will release on 17th Feb 2023, but it has been postponed once again, and it will now release on 12th May 2023.

Well, for a long time we haven’t seen a good sports film in Bollywood, and now, all eyes are on Maidaan.

Are you excited to watch Maidaan on the big screens? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 17:57

