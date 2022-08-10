Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders

MUMBAI :Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which failed to make a mark at the box office. Well now, the actress has some interesting projects lined up and one of them is her detective drama with Hansal Mehta which is reportedly titled The Buckingham Murders.

Well, Kareena plays a double role in the film as she is an actress as well as a producer. It is her first film as a producer. The Buckingham Murders is a detective murder mystery and Kareena portrays the role of a detective in it.

The shooting of the film started in October last year and it was wrapped up in November. The shooting took place at various locations in the UK.

Kareena and Hansal shared multiple pictures from the sets of the film on social media. So, check out some BTS pictures of the movie below…

The release date of The Buckingham Murders is not yet announced, and it is also not yet known whether it will be getting a theatrical release or a direct-to-digital release. But, we are sure Kareena’s fans would be seen to watch her on the big screens soon.

Apart from The Buckingham Murders, Kareena has The Crew and The Devotion of Suspect X lined up. The Devotion of Suspect X will be getting an OTT release, but the premiere date is not yet announced. Clearly, Bebo has some interesting films in her kitty.

