Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Devotion of Suspect X

MUMBAI:Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was a flop at the box office, but Bebo has an interesting lineup of films and one of them is The Devotion of Suspect X.



The Devotion Of Suspect X is based on a book of the same name and it is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.



The shooting of the film started in Kalimpong in May last year and in June it was wrapped up. Kareena herself posted many BTS pictures from the sets and some were also leaked on social media. So, check out some BTS pictures from the sets of The Devotion Of Suspect X below…





The Devotion of Suspect X will mark Kareena’s OTT debut as the film will release on Netflix. Well, fans of the actress are eagerly waiting for the movie, but till now, the release date is not yet announced.



Apart from The Devotion of Suspect X, Kareena has two more films in her kitty. She will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next in which she reportedly plays the role of a detective and the actress will also be seen in a movie titled The Crew which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. We must say Kareena has a great lineup.



