Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Devotion of Suspect X

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X. The movie will premiere on Netflix and here are some BTS pictures from the sets of the film.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 20:39
movie_image: 
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Devotion of Suspect X

MUMBAI:Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was a flop at the box office, but Bebo has an interesting lineup of films and one of them is The Devotion of Suspect X.
 
The Devotion Of Suspect X is based on a book of the same name and it is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.
 
Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan gets trolled for not understanding the 360-degree photo booth; netizens say, “Overacting ke 10 cut”


The shooting of the film started in Kalimpong in May last year and in June it was wrapped up. Kareena herself posted many BTS pictures from the sets and some were also leaked on social media. So, check out some BTS pictures from the sets of The Devotion Of Suspect X below…
 


The Devotion of Suspect X will mark Kareena’s OTT debut as the film will release on Netflix. Well, fans of the actress are eagerly waiting for the movie, but till now, the release date is not yet announced.
 
Are you excited about Kareena’s The Devotion of Suspect X? Let us know in the comments below.
 
Apart from The Devotion of Suspect X, Kareena has two more films in her kitty. She will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next in which she reportedly plays the role of a detective and the actress will also be seen in a movie titled The Crew which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. We must say Kareena has a great lineup.


Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s doppelganger Asmita Gupta takes netizens by surprise; Watch some of her videos here


For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan The Devotion of Suspect X The Crew Laal Singh Chaddha Sujoy Ghosh Vijay Varma Jaideep Ahlawat Tabu Kriti Sanon Digital News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 20:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Chak De! India fame Tanya Abrol ties the knot with boyfriend Aashish Verma
MUMBAI:Last week, we saw the news that actress Chitrashi Rawat, of ‘Chak De! India fame’, tied the knot with...
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Devotion of Suspect X
MUMBAI:Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was a flop at the box office...
From web series for Farzi hitting the digital platform to Tanya Abrol getting married, check out the trending news for the day
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exciting news from the entertainment world,...
From TV to Bollywood to South; a look at Mrunal Thakur's journey in the entertainment industry
MUMBAI:2022 was a very balanced year for Mrunal Thakur. The actress starred in Jersey which was a flop at the box...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Dadi starts feeling suffocated, Faltu rushes to her aid
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Chak De! India fame Tanya Abrol ties the knot with boyfriend Aashish Verma
Chak De! India fame Tanya Abrol ties the knot with boyfriend Aashish Verma

Latest Video

Related Stories
Chak De! India fame Tanya Abrol ties the knot with boyfriend Aashish Verma
Chak De! India fame Tanya Abrol ties the knot with boyfriend Aashish Verma
From web series for Farzi hitting the digital platform to Tanya Abrol getting married, check out the trending news for the day
From web series for Farzi hitting the digital platform to Tanya Abrol getting married, check out the trending news for the day
From TV to Bollywood to South; a look at Mrunal Thakur's journey in the entertainment industry
From TV to Bollywood to South; a look at Mrunal Thakur's journey in the entertainment industry
Kareena Kapoor Khan gets trolled for not understanding the 360-degree photo booth; netizens say, “Overacting ke 10 cut”
Kareena Kapoor Khan gets trolled for not understanding the 360-degree photo booth; netizens say, “Overacting ke 10 cut”
Vatsal Sheth signs a multi-film deal in 'home ground' Gujarati cinema
Vatsal Sheth signs a multi-film deal in 'home ground' Gujarati cinema
Maidaan, Adipurush and more movies that have been postponed multiple times
Maidaan, Adipurush, and more movies that have been postponed multiple times