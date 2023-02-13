Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s next

MUMBAI:This year, we will get to watch many fresh pairings on the big screens and one of them is Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. The actors will be seen in Anand Tiwari’s next and the shooting of the film has been wrapped up.



The movie also stars Ammy Virk in a pivotal role, and it is slated to release on 25th August 2023. However, the makers have not yet announced the title of the film. Well, the movie has been shot in multiple locations including Mumbai and Croatia.

Also Read: Check out some of the amazing BTS pictures of Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur

A few pictures from the sets of the film made it to social media. Check out the BTS pictures from the sets below…

Are you excited to watch Triptii and Vicky on the big screen together? Let us know in the comments below.



Triptii’s last theatrical release was Laila Majnu in 2018, but she has been making a strong mark on OTT with her movies like Bulbbul and Qala. Meanwhile, Vicky’s last theatrical release was Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. But, he had two releases on OTT, Sardar Udham and Govinda Naam Mera.



Apart from this untitled movie, Triptii has Animal lined up which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Meanwhile, Vicky has many movies lined up like Laxman Utekar's untitled next, The Great Indian Family, and Sam Bahadur. He was recently seen in a cameo in Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

Also Read: From Sonal Chauhan to Tripti Dimri, check them out in stunning jewelry

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.