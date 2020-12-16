Check out these hot and sizzling pictures of Rakul Preet

MUMBAI: One of the hottest and fittest divas of Bollywood is Rakul Preet Singh. The actress, after winning the hearts of fans through her acting and dance moves, didn't stop there. She is also an inspiration for many for fitness and diet. During the entire lockdown, she was constantly making her fans aware about fitness and diet by posting videos and through social media engagement.

She frequently makes headlines for raising the temperature with her hot looks. On several occasions, where the actress was seen grabbing eyeballs with her sizzling pictures.

Have a look at some pictures of the diva in a bikini look.

Well, looking at these pictures it is clear that the star never fails to post some of the hottest pictures. She also gives us major fitness goals with her amazing physique.

