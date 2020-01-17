News

Check out these hot and stylish pictures of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya, who was seen in filmmaker Karan Johar’s famous show Koffee With Karan, is a well-known name in the world of cricket. 

The cricketer recently got engaged to Natasa Stankovic, who is a popular name in the world of glamour. Natasa made her debut in Bollywood with the Prakash Jha directorial Satyagraha. She is also known for her participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9. A few days back, Hardik and Natasa surprised everyone with their engagement news.  The duo got engaged on a dreamy yacht in Dubai. 

The two are going strong and make for a hot and stylish couple. Here take a look at some of their pictures.

