Check out these hot and stylish pictures of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya, who was seen in filmmaker Karan Johar’s famous show Koffee With Karan, is a well-known name in the world of cricket.
The cricketer recently got engaged to Natasa Stankovic, who is a popular name in the world of glamour. Natasa made her debut in Bollywood with the Prakash Jha directorial Satyagraha. She is also known for her participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9. A few days back, Hardik and Natasa surprised everyone with their engagement news. The duo got engaged on a dreamy yacht in Dubai.
The two are going strong and make for a hot and stylish couple. Here take a look at some of their pictures.
To my best friend, thestrongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ridefor you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitelyhave made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and Icouldn’t be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself andpeople around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided tostand tall and get out of it like a winner . Keep shining, smiling and gettingstronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I’ll always have your back.Happy bday HP ️ God bless you @hardikpandya93#happyface
