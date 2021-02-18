Check out these sizzling pictures of Suhana Khan as she parties with her friends in New York

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter and the social media queen, Suhana Khan is been winning the hearts of the fans over the time, the star never fails to impress her fans with her latest glimpse and the fans too eagerly wait for the latest posts of the star, and never fails to express their love for her, the star over the time have created a huge fan base for herself and there are several fans clubs on social media of the star which keeps sharing the posts of the star.

The soon to be actress Suhana is ben killing with her cute look and her stunning pictures, we have seen different types of pictures of the diva and this time too the star surprised the fans with an amazing picture where she was seen redefining cuteness all over again.

She is back in New York to complete her course at The New York University Tisch School of the Arts. She has reunited with friends and is enjoying her time with them to

The star kid shared series of photos where she looks sizzling hot and as gorgeous as ever.

In the photos, Suhana Khan is seen in a simple co-ord set wearing a nude coloured sleeveless crop top and a matching high-waisted pencil skirt. She completed her look with a pearl necklace and red pointed pumps.

She then completed her look with winged eyeliner and muted lips. She left hair long locks loose open with a centre part.

In one of the photos shared by her friends, Suhana Khan is seen talking on a landline phone while checking her phone simultaneously. Her friends relished a cheese platter at the party.

Check out some of the clicks below :

(CREDIT: DNA)