Check out THESE unmissable Bollywood family pictures of all time

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor, who is one of the most popular and stylish actresses in B-town, took to her Instagram account and shared a lovely family portrait featuring her younger sister Rhea Kapoor and father Anil Kapoor.

The actress who is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja expressed via the picture that she is missing her family back in Mumbai. Beside the picture, she wrote, “Majorly missing them."

This is not the only instance where we get to see the perfect family moments of some of the most prominent Bollywood families. From Khans to Bachchans, let’s take a look back at the beautiful pictures of Bollywood’s leading families.

Khan family

In this family portrait, one can see (L-R) Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Helen, Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri, Sushila Charak, Arbaaz Khan, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri pose to perfection.

Bachchan family

The legacy of the Bachchan family came to light with the poetry of renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. His son, Amitabh Bachchan to date, is referred to as one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema. Jr Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan took forward his megastar father's legacy. Abhishek who is now married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

The Khans

Shah Rukh Khan is rightly called the 'Baadshah of Bollywood'. His family consists of his wife Gauri Khan, sons Aryan and AbRam Khan and daughter Suhana Khan.

The Kapoors

Often referred to as the 'first family of the film industry', the Kapoor-clan is the largest and most beloved of them all. From being thereby each others' side during bad times to sharing laughs at family luncheons, or celebrating festivals, the Kapoor family does it all because a family that shares joy and sorrow together stays together!

The 'Royal' Khans

They all look just perfect together. Isn’t it?

Boney Kapoor and family

Arjun Kapoor took to his social media handle and shared this family picture consisting of father Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor.

