Check out these VIRAL pictures of Ranbir-Alia, Arjun-Malaika, Kanika Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others

MUMBAI: Celebrities are loved and admired by their fans for their work. However, fans are also interested in their personal lives.

Speaking about the same, fans make sure to keep a track of their favourite stars’ pictures that hit the internet. From breakups and patch-ups to kisses and dates, from bikinis to throwbacks; out B-townies often set our timelines on fire by sharing some of the other pictures that are worth going viral. The year 2020, so far, has not been an exception in this case. From lovebirds Ranbir-Alia and Arjun-Malaika’s kiss to a raunchy Sara Ali Khan in bikini with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan; here are some of the pictures that deserve all your attention.

Kanika Kapoor: Sometime after Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for Coronavirus, UK’s Prince Charles, too, was diagnosed. This made a couple of pictures featuring the two emerge online, making fans wonder if the Kanika and Prince Charles meeting each other got them COVID-19. However, they turned out to be old ones from the year 2015 and 2018.

Ranbir-Alia and Arjun-Malaika: On Alia Bhatt’s recent birthday, a picture of Ranbir Kapoor lovingly pecking a kiss on her cheek, with something similar happening in the background with Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made it to the internet!

Sara Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan recently shared a sizzling picture of her in a beautiful bikini, flaunting her perfect curves, as she posed alongside brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The lovebirds: This year surely commenced with a bang, as we came across an all-time blockbuster picture featuring some of the most admired couples of B-town - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal – ringing in the big night together!

Mira Rajput: On the occasion of Holi, Mira Rajput displayed her love for hubby Shahid Kapoor in the most special way. She had shared a picture of her sporting Shahid’s initials on her neck, followed by a heart.

Credits: SpotboyE.com