Check out Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna's amazing transformation

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut in Heropanti. In his first movie itself, the actor showed a lot of potential and thus garnered love and appreciation from the audiences.

Subsequently, he started being known for his flawless and daredevil action sequences, and his hard work and dedication was clearly seen on the screen.

Moreover, Tiger is a great dancer. His fans go gaga over his dance moves, and many call him the Michael Jackson of Bollywood.

Meanwhile, his sister Krishna Shroff, also known for her fitness on social media, sets a benchmark to be followed. Her work-out videos are motivational, and she is a role model for many already.

In a recent live session on Insta, Krishna was asked how she manages to work out so brilliantly and what her inspiration is.

By sharing this picture, she said that she was a fat kid for 15 years and that was her motivation to chase fitness.

She also shared a throwback picture from when she was fat.

Have a look.

The girl on the right really looks very different and unrecognizable. This is indeed an epic example of transformation from fat to fit and really inspires us!

What do you think of this?

