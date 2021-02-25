Check out unique Bollywood baby names and their meanings

MUMBAI: Fans of Bollywood are also curious to know about celebrity kids. And the craze around celebrity baby names never goes away. With time, Bollywood moms and dads have become super creative with their unique baby names. Some of the baby names have also gained immense popularity on social media.

Check out some of the interesting baby names here:

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi: Taimur might be the paparazzi’s favourite child, his name sparked off a huge debate. Not only does his name have a historical reference, the meaning of the word Taimur actually means ‘iron’, much like the way Kareena Kapoor Khan wanted her baby to grow up to be a fighter child.

Vamika Kohli: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli just welcomed their firstborn, a daughter named Vamika. Though pictures have not been revealed, the child’s name is named after a Hindu Goddess.

Czar: Pronounced ‘Zar’, Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder named their boy inspired by Russian history. Czar means ‘Ceaser, an emperor’.

Samisha Kundra: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s daughter, born in 2020 is absolutely adorable. While Samisha completed their family, Shilpa took to Instagram to reveal the meaning behind her name. ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is ‘to have’ and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God’.

Zain Kapoor: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are blessed with two children. While Misha’s name has Russian origins, Zain means ‘beauty and grace’.

