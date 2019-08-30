Check out this unseen BTS of Thanos vs Iron Man scene from Infinity War

MUMBAI: Avengers: Infinity War has a huge fan following. It featured some of the best scenes in the history of Marvel Cinematic Universe. From Hulk and Thanos' fight to Thor entering Wakanda with the Stormbreaker, it has shown different scenes.

However, the one scene that deserves special mention was undoubtedly Iron Man vs Thanos. The Mad Titan met Tony Stark on Titan while the latter tried to stop Thanos from disintegrating half the universe. The superhero, along with Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange, was seen preventing Thanos from acquiring the Time stone. While the scene is revisited by MCU fans time and again, the Russo Brothers decided to share a couple of pictures from the battle scene this week. Joe and Anthony Russo shared photos of Josh Brolin and Robert Downey Jr filming the Thanos vs Iron Man scene for Infinity War. Brolin is seen sporting the Thanos head in the BTS shot, while RDJ sports a bruised makeup. The Russo Brothers shared the pictures with the caption, "Thanos v. Tony... #InfinityWar"

Take a look below: