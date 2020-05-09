Check out this unseen video of Amitabh Bachchan's stage performance

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan recently took to his Instagram account to write a note in which he recollected his childhood days. The actor shared a video in which we see a young Abhishek with his father Amitabh Bachchan on stage. He states that it was his father who started the trend of Bollywood actors performing on stage. Otherwise, it just used to be singers who did so. In the note, he has recalled how they would hop from one city to another, giving performances without getting any sleep.

Abhishek Bachchan started by saying, '#flashbackfriday In 1981, my father started the trend of film actors from India doing shows on stage and performing to their songs. Before that, only playback singers did so'.

He then went on to add how an orchestra comprising of 40 people used to work with his father for these performances. He then mentioned about young Johnny Lever enthralling the crowd with his comedy. Jr Bachchan wrote, 'The rehearsals, sound checks, post show dinners in my parents suite in the middle of the night where tiffin's of Gujju food ( lovingly prepared by relatives and friends of the organisers or crew members locally in whichever city they were performing in) would be served to the entire cast and musicians and everyone would discuss the show and how it went whilst a very young, relatively unknown (then) and upcoming stand-up comic would enthrall everyone for hours on end with his mimicry and comedy till it was morning and time to leave for the airport to take the flight to the next city. His name was Johnny Lever!'

Have a look at his post below.

