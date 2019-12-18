News

Varun Dhawan’s reaction when asked about the Nirbhaya judgement

Farhan Khan's picture
By Farhan Khan
18 Dec 2019 07:43 PM

MUMBAI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed death penalty for the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Reacting to the verdict, Varun Dhawan went on record at the ‘Street Dancer 3D’ trailer launch event to share his thoughts about the same. Speaking on behalf of the team, the actor called for a quick and strict punishment.

The actor said these things need to be solved quickly, and he is happy that in such issues, the entire nation stands united.  He further said that this subject hurts everyone, and strict action should be taken.

His response earned a lot of applause from the audience and his co-stars present at the launch event.

Nirbhaya's mother on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to dismiss the plea filed by one of the four convicts in the Delhi gang rape and murder case, seeking review of its 2017 judgment upholding his death penalty.

Tags > Varun Dhawan, Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
18 Dec 2019 09:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vikas Gupta proves to be a ‘Mastermind’ once again in BB13 | Vishal- Madhurima no longer in the race
Vikas Gupta proves to be a ‘Mastermind’ once... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
18 Dec 2019 09:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arhaan, Siddharth, Vikas, and others to lock Shifali in the washroom
Arhaan, Siddharth, Vikas, and others to lock... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Paul Walker
Paul Walker

past seven days