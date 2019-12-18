Varun Dhawan’s reaction when asked about the Nirbhaya judgement

MUMBAI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed death penalty for the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Reacting to the verdict, Varun Dhawan went on record at the ‘Street Dancer 3D’ trailer launch event to share his thoughts about the same. Speaking on behalf of the team, the actor called for a quick and strict punishment.

The actor said these things need to be solved quickly, and he is happy that in such issues, the entire nation stands united. He further said that this subject hurts everyone, and strict action should be taken.

His response earned a lot of applause from the audience and his co-stars present at the launch event.

Nirbhaya's mother on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to dismiss the plea filed by one of the four convicts in the Delhi gang rape and murder case, seeking review of its 2017 judgment upholding his death penalty.