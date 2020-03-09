Check out what Karan Deol is busy doing these days

MUMBAI: Karan Deol, son of our Sunny Paaji, who made his debut with the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, was loved by the audiences. The movie received mixed to negative reviews from the critics, but the actor's performance was highly appreciated and loved by the classes and the masses.

The viewers especially loved all his action sequences. People said that he proved that he is the son of Sunny Deol and he showed his 'dhai kilo ka haath' in his first movie itself.

After Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, the actor had said that he will work harder toward his skills and give his best shot the next time and will impress all his fans and his family for sure. Currently, he is working hard on himself.

Recently, he posted a picture in which he can be seen shirtless and prepped up for boxing. His body building efforts can be clearly seen in the picture and we can say that the actor is going to come back with a bang with his next.

Well, it would be really interesting to know how the actor will mark his comeback as the expectations are really high from him.