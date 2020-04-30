Check out what Rakul Preet does first thing in the morning; no, it’s not work out

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. In 2014, she made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan. She has been a part of commercially successful Telugu films like Venkatadri Express (2013), Current Theega (2014), Loukyam (2014), and many more.

Her recent Hindi projects include De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan.

The actress is known for her cuteness and dance moves, and has a huge fan following in the South as well as in Bollywood. She is extremely focused on fitness.

During the present lockdown, she has been engaging in many activities to keep her fans engaged and entertained. What she did recently will surely make you feel refreshed.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a post of her all-time favourite drink, which she has in the morning.

Have a look.

The first thing she has in the morning is a frozen banana-almond milkshake. She captioned it the post with 'Morning happiness'.

On the professional note, Rakul will be seen in Indian 2, Thank God, and Attack.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.