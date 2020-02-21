News

Check out who Ayushman Khurana’s dream director is

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Feb 2020 08:18 PM

MUMBAI: After some amazing movies and performances, Ayushman Khurana is back again with his witty comedy filled with one-liners.

This time actor is playing a gay character who fights for his love in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. This movie has Jitendra Kumar playing his love interest.

The movie opened today to positive responses from the audience.

Apart from them, that movie has an amazing star cast namely Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. They are getting equal love and attention in the movie.

In a recent interview, the Bala actor said that he would like to work on an action thriller movie as he has not done it all this while. The actor further adds that he would love to work with mass action director Rohit Shetty, as his movies are known for action sequences and stunts.

On the work note, Rohit Shetty is all set with his upcoming cop flick Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, which a next-level addition to his cop universe after Singham and Simmba.

And after Shubh Magal Zyaada Saavdhan, Ayushman will be next seen in his next titled Gulaboo Sitaboo with Amitabh Bachchan.

 

