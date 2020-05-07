Checkout the WEIRDEST character names in BOLLYWOOD!

MUMBAI: We all are enchanted with the world of Bollywood. The name itself sends us into a frenzy!

The movies create a picture in our minds and define human emotions in ways more than one. It gives us a perspective about how life could be when we watch the fiction tales. Be it fashion trends or our favourite party songs, Bollywood plays a role in almost all of our lives.

Well, along with this we also remember the characters, the actors play like Raj and Simran from the movie Dilwale Dukhania Le Jayenge! There are some characters that we remember because we relate to them while others just for their quirks. And along with that, Bollywood also has given birth to a lot of such characters that became immortal because they had the weirdest names.

Characters such as Khoka Singh in Trimurti, Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, Tsunami Singh in Bodygaurd, Chota Chhatri in Awara Pagal Deewana, Choocha in Fukrey, Babu Bisleri in Hungama, Vasooli Bhai in Golmaal, Munna Mobile in Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahi, Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, Ninja Chacha in Hello Brother among others are some names which will go down in the history books of Bolllywood!

They sure will be evergreen characters...