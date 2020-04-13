Chef Rakul Preet is back with her menu for the day!

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. In 2014, she made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan. She has been a part of commercially successful Telugu films like Venkatadri Express (2013), Current Theega (2014), Loukyam (2014), and many more.

Her recent Hindi projects include De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan.

The actress is known for her cuteness and dance moves, and has a huge fan following in the South as well as in Bollywood. She is extremely focused on fitness.

During the present lockdown, we are all practicing self-isolation and social distancing. While some of us are eating way more junk than usual, the actress is sticking to healthy, home-cooked food.

We have recently seen a video where Rakul made different types of healthy pasta.

Now, she is back with her cooking diaries, and this time, she has something different.

Have a look.

The video shows just how much she loves food, but what is commendable is that she is keeping her health and diet in mind during these difficult times.

What's your take? Tell us in the comments below.

On the professional note, the actress will next be seen in Indian 2, Thank God, and Attack.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.