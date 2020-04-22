Chef Rakul Preet is back with a new recipe

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. In 2014, she made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan. She has been a part of commercially successful Telugu films like Venkatadri Express (2013), Current Theega (2014), Loukyam (2014), and many more.

Her recent Hindi projects include De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan.

The actress is known for her cuteness and dance moves, and has a huge fan following in the South as well as in Bollywood. She is extremely focused on fitness.

During the present lockdown, we are all practicing self-isolation and social distancing. While some of us are eating way more junk than usual, the actress is sticking to healthy, home-cooked food.

She proves that foodies can enjoy delicious meals while keeping fitness in mind.

Rakul is back with another amazing video on her favourite hobby of cooking, and this time, she was seen experimenting with something new.

In this video, the beautiful actress is trying to make yellow thai curry from scratch, and she admits that she is making the dish for the first time in her life.

Well, we really love her videos and are eagerly waiting for her next.

