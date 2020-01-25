Chhalaang: Makers unveil first poster of Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer

MUMBAI: Directed by Hansal Mehta, Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha's Chhalaang is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The film was earlier titled, 'Turram Khan'.

Later, the makers renamed the film 'Chhalaang'. Now, Rajkummar took to his Twitter handle to drop the first poster of the film, and it is unmissable!

In this poster, we can see the actor sleeping in a red tracksuit by using a football as his pillow. He is surrounded by a group of school students and the female lead Nushrat. It was captioned as, 'Lambi #Chhalaang Ke Liye, Lambi Neend Zaroori Hai! Releasing on 13th March. @[email protected]@ [email protected] @[email protected] [email protected]@luv_ [email protected]@ [email protected]@ [email protected]'.

The film marks the reunion of Hansal Mehra and Rajkummar after 'Shahid', 'Citylights', 'Aligarh', and 'Omerta'. Apart from Rao and the 'Dream Girl' actress, the film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a crucial role. The film is touted to be a social comedy set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh.

‘Chhalaang’ is a hilarious yet inspirational journey of a PT Master from a semi government-funded school in Northern India. Montu (Rajkummar) is a typical PT Master for whom it’s just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for at stake, including Neelu, being played Nushrat Bharuch who he loves, Montu is forced to do what he has never done - teach.

Through Montu’s journey, ‘Chhalaang’ humorously addresses the value of Sports Education in the school curriculum. The poster is here and we absolutely are loving how the story will unfold with the coming time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar was last seen in 'Made in China' opposite Mouni Roy, Amayra Dastur, and Boman Irani, while Nushrat featured in Ayushamann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl

'Chhalaang' is slated to release on 13th March 2020.

(SOURCE: E – TIMES)